San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and I Am Green awarded $10,000 Environmental Champions grant from SDG&E

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and I Am Green are joining forces to help people make informed landscape choices and encourage residents to grow their own food. This effort is being funded by a $10,000 Environmental Champions grant from SDG&E.

SDRVC’s Next to Nature (N2N) and I Am Green’s Providing Healthy Alternatives to Communities Reclaiming Our People’s Sustainability (PHATCROPS) programs work to provide access to fresh, locally grown produce.

I Am Green will host three online workshops to educate the public about why and how to grow fresh produce from their homes and provide local, nutritious foods for their families and community. They will also hold one plot/pot-to-plate cooking demonstration and one seed-and-harvest swap that will highlight a local food system, inspire backyard and community gardening, creating a greener landscape and improved access to healthy foods.

This fall, SDRVC and I Am Green will be announcing the dates of the upcoming workshops.