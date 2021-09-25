La Jolla Institute for Immunology celebrates new president

The La Jolla Institute for Immunology hosted a celebration honoring Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., as the institute’s new president and chief executive.

The Sept. 9 reception took place outdoors on the Arroyo Terrace Lawn at The Lodge at Torrey Pines.

Saphire, a Solana Beach resident, has dedicated her career to facing health threats such as the Ebola virus and COVID-19.

“This, right now, is a time of incredible urgency, incredible opportunity and acceleration of discovery,” Saphire said in her address. “This is a time to understand and harness immunology and the immune system.”

Saphire is LJI’s fifth president. She succeeds Mitchell Kronenberg, who led the organization for 18 years.