Two new directors named to board of Del Mar Community Connections

Local residents Bob Gans and Wayne Otchis have been named to serve on the Del Mar Community Connections Board of Directors.

Gans, an attorney, moved to Del Mar from New York City 21 years ago. Currently he is a member of the City of Del Mar Finance Committee and has served in various positions with the Del Mar Foundation, including a term as president from 2016 to 2018. Gans has also served as president of the Del Mar School Education Foundation, treasurer of the La Jolla Country Day School Board of Trustees and a leader in various YMCA programs. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and New York University School of Law.

Otchis, a 20-year resident of Del Mar, has maintained a CPA practice for 45 years and recently became semi-retired. He has served as a volunteer driver for DMCC and will serve as the new treasurer of the board. He is active in the Seacrest Foundation and the San Diego Chapter of the Stanford Alumni Association and belongs to an Encinitas walking group.

Visit www.dmcc.cc for more information.

