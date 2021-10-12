Lomas Brand opens storefront in Solana Beach

Since he started selling T-shirts out of his backpack as a teen, Cardiff resident Sean Feeney has had a passion for clothing and design.

Six years ago, he launched the Lomas Brand, a clothing company that reflects the beach, surf culture and other aspects of North County. The name comes from Lomas Santa Fe in Solana Beach, near where he was living at the time.

“I just thought I could do it and so I taught myself all facets of everything, from production to website design and got it off the ground with no investors — still no investors — and just did it all myself,” said Feeney, originally from Arizona.

After spending the first several years mostly selling at farmers markets, street fairs, events like Fiesta Del Sol in Solana Beach and online, the brand now has its own storefront at 205 N. Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

“We came across an opportunity to open up a small 550-square-foot boutique, and we jumped on it,” Feeney said.

He added that the company is looking forward to its first holiday season with a brick and mortar location.

“We want to get in front of our community and our people,” said Fati, Feeney’s wife, who has been part of the company for about a year and a half, after the two met during a farmers market.

“Since we were in booths for so long, they had to come find us,” she continued. “Now they can come straight here.”

Feeney, who left a career in corporate sales before starting the Lomas Brand, said he wants to “focus on quality fabrics and comfort, and keeping things simple and bold at the same time.”

“I want this brand to continue to thrive, I want it to be a brand that everybody in the community can get behind,” Feeney said. “We’re passionate about north San Diego, especially Solana Beach.”

For more information, visit thelomasbrand.com.