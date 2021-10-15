Junior Optimists celebrate Community Week 2021 with a conservation service project

Members of two Junior Optimist International (JOI) Clubs sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club got into action during “Celebrate Community 2021”, a week-long effort sponsored by the major youth service organizations during Oct. 10-16. The Canyon Crest Academy JOI Club and Pacific Trails Middle School JOI Club members gathered at the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve to beautify canyon trails by picking up trash and removing invasive species of plants from alongside the trails.

CCA and PTMS JOI Club members working on a Community Week 2021 conservation project.

(Courtesy)

Under the supervision of Park Ranger Sarah, the JOI Club members had a great time and accomplished meaningful community service. Joint community service projects are scheduled throughout the week. For more information about Optimist Clubs, Junior Optimist Clubs, or “Celebrate Community 2021” visit the optimist.org website.