Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians walk to eradicate polio

Members of the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club walked on Sunday, Oct. 24, World Polio Day, to bring awareness and raise funds to help eradicate polio in the world. This date was picked to honor Jonas Salk (the founder of the polio vaccine) on his birthday. Rotarians began the day with a District Walk in Balboa Park, followed by a walk on the beach in Del Mar, and ended at Viewpoint Brewery to commemorate the day.

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 36 years, and the goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever. Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and all of Africa became polio free just a year ago.

The next humanitarian project for DMSB Rotary will be a Blood Drive on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Lomas Santa Fe Plaza, 931 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sign up at sandiegobloodbank.org/donate to give blood. For more information about DMSB Rotary, visit dmsbrotary.com.