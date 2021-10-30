San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy adopts a road

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) recently adopted a 2-mile stretch of Del Dios Highway adjacent to its new acquisition as part of the County of San Diego’s Adopt-a-Road program.

The program allows non-political organizations, corporations, groups, and individuals to participate in maintaining and enhancing San Diego County’s roadsides. “The SDRVC team is proud to say we will be out there picking up trash a minimum of four times a year for at least the next two years,” said Emily Kochert, Conservation manager.

According to the County of San Diego Department of Public Works (DPW), litter is a major problem along San Diego County roadways. The DPW picks up litter and debris illegally disposed along county roads. Despite the level of effort, the amount of litter on many county roads is increasing from an already unacceptable level. About half of the litter gets blown to the roadside from uncovered trucks. The other half is thrown deliberately from vehicles.