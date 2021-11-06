Share
Local student excels on Advanced Placement Exam

Andres Jaime-Mendez
Andres Jaime-Mendez

(Pacific Ridge School)

Solana Beach resident and Pacific Ridge School senior Andres Jaime-Mendez’s performance on the AP Spanish Language and Culture Exam in May 2021 was so superior that it falls into a rather select category.
Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. Andres not only received the top score of 5, but was also one of only 77 students in the world to earn every point possible on the exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion. — Pacific Ridge School news release

