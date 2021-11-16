Lomas Santa Fe Country Club honors three veterans

The Lomas Santa Fe Country Club recognized three of its members who are veterans on Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Joe Zakarian, one of eight children from Modesto and an avid golfer, said Uncle Sam “drafted me right out of the classroom” when he was a teacher. Before his service, he attended St. Mary’s College and played on the 1946 football team that lost to Oklahoma A&M in the Sugar Bowl.

Three veterans were honored during a brief ceremony. (Luke Harold)

Joe Collins, who joined the military in the 1950s, said he was most proud of his family. He was discharged from the Air Force as first lieutenant.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better life,” he said. “I’ve got a wonderful wife and four good kids. Doesn’t get any better.”

A third honoree, World War II veteran Bill Whitley, was unable to attend.

All three members will have placards with their pictures and details about their military service added to the club’s wall of other veteran placards.

Ted Axe, the club’s general manager, told the veterans that the ceremony was meant to “celebrate the awesome gift you’ve given our country and all of us who live free.”

“It may end up being an annual event,” he said.