First Lego League team Brainy Builders wins overall Champions award at recent tournament

The Brainy Builders are a First Lego League team, comprised of a group of six talented 7th graders from local schools including Carmel Valley Middle School, Pacific Trails Middle School, and Santa Fe Christian. On Saturday, Nov. 13, they competed in the Encinitas #1 So Cal FLL Cargo Connect qualifier tournament and won the overall Champions award by getting one of the top robot game scores and high marks for robot design, core values, and innovation project.

Their innovation project tackled the problem of packaging waste by designing a set of waterproof shipping boxes that have a re-useable inflatable interior to secure items and a re-useable QR code to replace printed labels, allowing the boxes to be used over and over with no additional supplies.

The team is looking forward to competing in the So Cal championships at Poway High School on Dec. 11.

The team members include Callum, Chloe, Jackson, Milan, Miles, and Trey.