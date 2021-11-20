Share
CCA Junior Optimist Club members prepare ‘Lunches for Bunches’ to help others

(L-R) Selena Xiang, Hana Otomo, Hanna Kuster, Madison Schultz, Sydney Smith and Joyce Lin.
(L-R) Selena Xiang, Hana Otomo, Hanna Kuster, Madison Schultz, Sydney Smith and Joyce Lin. Lined up in front are some of the 75 bags packaged, with the nice messages, drawings, and cute jokes that decorated the bags.
(Courtesy)
Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club members participated in a successful food packaging event on Nov. 14 making “Lunches for Bunches”. CCA Junior Optimists packaged 75 bags for residents at Valley Vista Permanent Supportive Housing to enjoy. Each bag included fresh fruit (orange or banana), nuts/trail mix, fruit snack, a bag of chips, granola bars, and applesauce. The residents at the Valley Vista facility previously experienced homelessness and food insecurity, so these bags mean a lot to them. Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club’s efforts are part of PATH San Diego’s “Lunches For Bunches” program. The CCA Junior Optimists were happy to be able to volunteer and help fight food insecurity.

To learn more about PATH, visit epath.org.

Sydney Smith, Hanna Kuster, Madison Schultz, and Joyce Lin
Sydney Smith, Hanna Kuster, Madison Schultz, and Joyce Lin put chips, granola bars, and bananas into the bags while Hana Otomo decorates the bags.
(Courtesy)

