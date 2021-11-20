Executive director of San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy honored by SD County Board of Supervisors

On Nov. 7, Chairman Nathan Fletcher and all members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors proclaimed November 7, 2021 to be “Trish Boaz Day” throughout San Diego County. They commended Boaz, executive director of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) since 2013, for her outstanding service and commitment to the San Diego community.

Presented to Boaz at the annual River Valley Fest at the Hilton Hotel in Del Mar, the proclamation said Boaz has faithfully and diligently served the citizens of San Diego County and the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, dedicating herself to environmental issues for over 35 years.

Her career began with the county, where she served as environmental resource manager, land use and environmental policy advisor, and chief of the resource management division, before she was chosen to lead the SDRVC.

During her term as SDRVC executive director, she developed and energized programs and projects supporting the key pillars of the conservancy — conservation, education and recreation — and led the conservancy’s efforts to raise funding for the Birdwing Open Air Classroom at the San Dieguito Lagoon, Coast to Crest trail alignment at Pamo Valley, habitat restoration projects on 45 acres, Phases 2 and 3 at the River Path Del Mar, and acquisition of 118 acres at Del Dios and the San Dieguito Lagoon.

The Coast to Crest Trail Challenge, now in its 5th year and completed by over 2,000 hikers, has increased awareness of the beautiful trails in the San Dieguito River Valley.