TPHS sophomore continues to help support Holiday Baskets program
Lucie Babcock, a sophomore at Torrey Pines High School, collected donations from family to raise over $500 in support of the Community Resource Center’s 39th annual Holiday Baskets program. The money went to buy a donation of 20 new blankets for family gift boxes. This year, Holiday Baskets will be a drive-thru distribution providing gift boxes to families in need. This is the eighth year that Lucie has organized a drive for the Holiday Baskets program.
More information about the CRC’s Holiday Baskets program can be found at crcncc.org.
