Torrey Pines students donate cans to San Diego Food Bank

Torrey Pines High School students culminated a nearly month-long food drive Nov. 19 by giving the cans and other items they collected to the San Diego Food Bank.

“We host a food drive every single year and we have two parts,” said Rohan Inamdar, 16, a junior at Torrey Pines. “We have a class competition where classes compete for who can get the most cans and whichever class raises the most cans they get a pizza party.”

The food drive started in late October. (Courtesy)

“We have a second part of our food drive,” he continued, “where this year I went to Vons on Del Mar Heights, right next to the I-5. I got 500 paper bags from them and we distributed them to the neighborhood surrounding Torrey Pines, and from that neighborhood we got donations as well.”

Rohan also credited his ASB (Associated Student Body) classmates, Mia Mosebrook and Ellie Keuhnert. Rohan added that he volunteered at Father Joe’s serving food on Sunday mornings to those in need, and wanted to bring that experience to Torrey Pines.

“I knew that I wanted to create this difference where I can be the one to host some large-scale project that can have an impact, and also connect Torrey Pines to the rest of the community,” he said.