Carly Michaels named October Volunteer of the Month by Del Mar Community Connections

Carly Michaels, a previous Volunteer of the Year awardee in 2016, has been named Volunteer of the month for October by Del Mar Community Connections.

Carly Michaels (Courtesy)

DMCC Board Member Nicole Holliday commended Michaels for her beautiful design of the decorations for DMCC’s Annual Benefit Gala. In addition to her work on that committee, Michaels serves on the Social and Good Times committee, drives seniors to medical appointments, and hosts group van grocery shopping trips. Michaels even taught her “Sweet Hour” dessert preparation class over Zoom for months over the course of the pandemic and distributed the resulting sweet treats to seniors in the community.

Originally from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey (“Last exit off the parkway before you hit New York!”), Michaels went to fine arts school and later cosmetology school and worked in entertainment, fashion, hair design, and makeup artistry. She married her husband Hal in 2008, and they have called Del Mar home since 2011. Michaels also has an adult daughter named Holly who lives in Los Angeles and works as a professional competitive tennis player with plans to go into private coaching. Michaels’ other child is of the furry variety: a tiny and adorable Havana silk dog named Gladys. Michaels likes to spend her free time cooking, listening to music, gardening, taking photos, playing pickleball – and she’ll be the first to admit that she spends a substantial amount of time shopping.

Michaels says she volunteers because she feels like it’s a gift for her: “Helping people feels so fulfilling. To make someone happy, to make them feel important, or to help them achieve something is very rewarding. I really enjoy hearing the seniors’ life stories and experiences. You learn a lot if you listen.”

DMCC shopping van hosts spend four hours on an occasional Wednesday and provide physical assistance to seniors boarding and disembarking from the van, help carry shopping bags, and help keep the conversation flowing. Michaels says, “DMCC is run really well and they are always open to hear new ideas or how to improve the programs. The people included are amazing.” Those interested in learning more about Carly Michaels or volunteering for DMCC should visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.