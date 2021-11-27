CCA Junior Optimist Club members provide support to San Diego Food Bank

On Friday, Nov. 19, several members of the Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club volunteered at the San Diego Food Bank. The volunteers included Aanika Desai, Madison Schultz, Joyce Lin and Selena Xiang. The volunteer shift was an assembly line for packaging boxes of food that would go to serve seniors in need. Madison Schultz, Joyce Lin and Aanika Desai worked on stamping and folding boxes while Selena Xiang put packages of cereal in each one. In total, along with the rest of the volunteers in the shift, 660 boxes were packaged. That is the equivalent of 18,150 pounds of food, or 15,125 meals.

The Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club members are scheduled to volunteer again at the San Diego Food Bank during December.