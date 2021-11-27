Rotarians help the community and celebrate one of their own

Members of the Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club started the week handing out water at the modified Stand Down, which began in San Diego 33 years ago. Since the pandemic, Stand Down been reduced to a one-day, walk-up event, and this year was held in the parking lot of Veterans Village San Diego on Pacific Highway. More than 50 providers helped supply clothing, housing opportunities, veterans’ benefit information, medical and legal advice, and other needed services. The Homeless Court, through the Public Defender’s Office, got misdemeanors, traffic tickets, and citations reduced or dismissed, thus giving veterans a fresh start.

George Sousa and Patricia Case

(Courtesy)

DMSB Rotarians then directed their focus to North County and the Encinitas Community Resource Center’s 39th Holiday Baskets program. They helped sort and pack boxes with games, crafts, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and other essentials to be provided to 900 families and 200 seniors in need at a contactless, drive-thru distribution on Dec. 4.

And they ended the week celebrating fellow Rotarian, Korean War veteran, and Purple Heart recipient George Sousa’s 91st birthday.

The Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club is a service club of business, professional, and volunteer leaders who belong to the 1.2 million-member Rotary International. They meet at the Del Mar Hilton and on Zoom most Friday mornings at 7:15 a.m. Visit dmsbrotary.com for more information.