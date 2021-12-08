Sage Canyon FIRST LEGO team headed to regionals

Sage Canyon Elementary School’s fifth grade FIRST LEGO League team The Red Panda Bots has qualified to be in the Regional Championship event. The team includes students Kailani Soloria, Maanya Tiwari, Brady Le and Brandon Tuey and is coached by Mayank Tiwari.

The new team formed in September and competed at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Qualifying Tournament for grades 4-8 on Nov. 20. At this tournament, there were 24 teams and the top seven teams advance to the Regional Championship event on Dec. 12.

The teams were evaluated on all-around top performance in the robot game, robot design, innovation project and core values. At the event, the Red Panda Bots were asked questions about their work in front of a panel of judges and then their robot was given two minutes and 30 seconds to complete as many missions on the game table as possible to earn points.

The Red Panda Bots team members worked very hard, putting in many hours, and it paid off.

