Crust Pizzeria holds inaugural charity golf tournament

Matt Othick, owner of Crust Pizzeria in Solana Beach and Carmel Valley, and Scott Sahadi, Solana Beach resident, raised $19,700 for Boy & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito athletics programs through an inaugural charity golf tournament at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The event consisted of a golf scramble with 144 players and 36 teams, as well as a raffle, prizes for longest drive, and an after-event party at Crust Pizzeria. Othick and Sahadi had help organizing the event from Crust Pizzeria’s bartender Noel Rudolph. Together, the three were able to rally the community in support of the Club.

“A lot of local businessmen and women, families from the Solana Beach and Del Mar areas, and our customers that come in learned about Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito’s struggles during Covid. It really hit home with people. People donated prizes for the raffle, and a ton of community restaurants and businesses gave gift cards. We really appreciate all those people who stepped in to help, and Lomas Santa Fe Country Club for helping us put on the event”, said Othick.

Othick has a personal connection to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. He grew up playing basketball at the Club, and he now coaches girls and boys basketball teams at the location. The basketball program at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito currently offers three leagues, and in total the athletics programs at the club serve over 2,000 youth throughout the county through programs in field hockey, cross country, track and field, volleyball, golf, and flag football. The purpose of the fundraiser was to help keep these programs going for the benefit of youth in the area.

“It is hugely important for Boys & Girls Clubs to continue to get support from the community. It’s a place for kids to learn structure and how to be around other kids – it’s a great thing for our community,” said Othick.

Davion Sarver is director of athletics at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito and has been with the organization for 19 years. He has seen generations of youth advance through the athletics programs then return as coaches, volunteers, and general supporters:

“I love my job and I love what I do. I get the chance to see kids grow up in the club –from kindergarten all the way through high school. It’s amazing to see them come up through our programs and then come back to show their appreciation,” Sarver said. “People like Matt and Scott care about the community and want to make it a better place. They’re amazing.”