Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach donate over 480 personal care items to local charity

Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach in Del Mar recently held a donation drive for the Community Resource Center in Encinitas to provide essential items to those in need in their community. During November, students and their families collected over 480 personal care items, including adult and children’s toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss and socks to donate to the Community Resource Center, which provides food, housing and other services to residents of North County San Diego. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping those in need in their community.