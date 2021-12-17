CCA Junior Optimist Club makes holiday centerpieces for Ronald McDonald House

Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club had a successful event on Sunday, Dec. 5, working into the night making whimsical holiday centerpieces for the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego, an organization that houses families with children undergoing procedures in nearby Rady Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House near the hospital enables family members to be close to their hospitalized child, saving transportation, housing, and meal expenses during the child’s hospitalization, and allowing family members instant access to the hospital as needed.

The completed holiday centerpieces were delivered and will be placed in the Ronald McDonald House dining areas for residents to enjoy during the holiday season. In total, 12 centerpieces featuring two snowmen and a giant snowflake were made by Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimists Aanika Desai, Madison Schultz, Hanna Kuster, Hana Otomo, and Sydney Smith.