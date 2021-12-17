Dr. Curtis Chan’s dental office accepting toy donations for ‘Toys for Tots’ program
During this time of giving and gratitude, Dr. Curtis Chan’s dental office is open for toy donations for its “Toys for Tots” community outreach event. Toys for Tots is a program run by the US Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for the holidays. Assist this effort by bringing a new unwrapped toy to donate to help make the holidays brighter for San Diego area families.
Toy donations are being accepted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. from now until Dec. 23.
Call 858-481-9090 with questions. Curtis L. Chan, DDS is located at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Del Mar, 92014.
