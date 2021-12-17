Fun, festivities and philanthropy work for Moonlight Chapter of National Charity League

The Moonlight Chapter of National Charity League (NCL) , a nonprofit national mother-daughter volunteer organization, was busy this month with helping others at their annual holiday party. Mothers and daughters decorated 18 gingerbread houses, made 136 cards, and shopped using QR codes to buy 70 gifts for the San Diego Foster Angels. The gingerbread houses were sent to philanthropy partner Sunrise Senior Center where the chapter also plays bingo with the residents and has weekly recitals.

“I am always extremely touched to see what our Moonlight members can do when we come together for the greater good. It was wonderful to be together, having fun, and working to support our philanthropy partners.” said Kristen Pruett, Moonlight Chapter president, about the holiday event.

The members of Moonlight Chapter have been busy this month. Many mother-daughter teams have been volunteering at San Diego Botanical Gardens for their annual winter event: Botanic Wonderland; assembling e-collars for the SNAP Neuter Scooter Clinics; writing letters to veterans for the Honor Flight veterans, preparing meals for the food insecure through Fill-a-belly; wrapping gifts for SD Foster Angels; sorting gifts for Casa De Amparo, and helping with the San Diego blood drives.

“The philanthropy team is finding ways to help our philanthropy partners during this season of giving and serving. We strive to create many opportunities for mother and daughters to serve together year round, while helping our philanthropies and our community.” commented Wendy Bartolome, Moonlight Chapter vice president of philanthropy.

“Volunteering helps to remind me that I can do something big or small to make someone else’s day a little bit better and brighter.” said Keira V., class of 2025 member.

For more information about NCL Moonlight, visit the Moonlight’s Chapter website www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/moonlight/ , follow on Instagram @nclmoonlight, and send an email to membershipmoonlight@nclonline.org. Applications are accepted through Jan. 15, 2022 for mothers and daughters who are in 6th grade, with some space in classes 7-9th.