Holiday spirit grows at toy drive hosted by Youth Golf Alliance

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA) hosted a special holiday toy drive/youth golf clinic recently at Del Mar Golf Center. They have partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots for the past few years to help bring joy and hope to military families in need. With the outpouring support from the local community, YGA collected hundreds of new, unwrapped toys this holiday season.

YGA is a nonprofit, student-led organization that aims to promote the game of golf to kids from all backgrounds. Founded in 2019, YGA now consists of many varsity golf team members from 12 local high schools, including Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School. “We are thrilled and grateful to see so many young enthusiastic juniors coming out on this chilly Sunday morning, ready to learn the best sport on earth; some felt more connected to learn from high schoolers rather than from their regular coaches,” stated Spencer Zhang, a CCA senior and the founder/president of YGA. “This holiday toy drive is a fantastic way for our community to help kids in the season of giving; the holiday spirit is definitely here!”

YGA sincerely thanks all its community members for participation, Del Mar Golf Center managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their continuous support in providing the facility and range balls for use, and to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as in the local newspaper. Feel free to contact them via email at youthgolfalliance@gmail.com.