Solana Ranch students lead successful toy drive project

Participants in the Toys for Hope project.
(Courtesy )
Solana Ranch students recently participated in their latest student-led community service project: Toys for Hope.

For this annual toy drive, Solana Ranch partnered with the Hope Leadership Academy’s Toys for Hope benefiting the children at King Chavez Leadership Academy in Barrio Logan. This project led by 5th graders Avery Cooch and Shailee Sasaki, saw 173 brand new toys donated to this worthwhile cause.

