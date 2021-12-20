Local boogie boarding group celebrates the holidays, surge in membership

Two longtime Solana Beach residents started a boogie boarding group years ago that initially consisted of only about six members.

The group has since grown to more than 100 women who are on an email list that receives details each week about meeting times. Many of them gathered Dec. 17 for a group photo in front of the Christmas tree at Fletcher Cove.

“I do it because jumping waves in the ocean is the best stress buster, because the salty, cold water is invigorating and because it is so much more fun with others,” said Solana Beach resident Fran Dyer, one of the group’s founders.

The group will be celebrating the new year with a penguin plunge at Fletcher Cove on Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Some of the members did a dance. (Luke Harold)

Dyer and Solana Beach resident Christa Stahl, a co-founder of the group, were members of the Newcomers Club of San Dieguito when they decided to leave the Monday meetings and go boogie boarding at Fletcher Cove.

She said the age range of the women in the group is about 55 to 96, including many retirees, and added that she is “shocked” it has gained so many members over the years. Some husbands have been joining too.

“The group has grown so much, the women have made so many new friends,” Dyer said.

She credited a San Diego Union-Tribune article by Pam Kragen with providing a surge to the group’s local popularity. The boogie boarders were also featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“The whole beauty is that we get out there, we’re in the water, we have fun,” Dyer said.

She continued, “The beauty of this group is that everyone is welcome to boogie board in a safe place, always watched by lifeguards, has help from other women, gets to giggle, laugh and ride the waves on a boogie board, which is a very easy way to navigate the ocean.”

For more information about the group, email Dyer at slcfran@aol.com with the subject “BOOGIE BOARDING!”