CCA students selected to attend US-Korea Conference 2021 plenary session

Canyon Crest Academy students were among 15 UCI x GATI Fellows selected to attend the US-Korea Conference (UKC) 2021 plenary session featuring a keynote talk given by the 2020 Nobel Laureate Dr. Andrea Ghez and an in-person meeting with her immediately following the plenary session titled “From the Possibility to the Certainty of a Supermassive Black Hole”.

Ghez, distinguished professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA, is only the fourth woman to receive the award in physics. The conference was on the topic of “Pursuing Global Health and Sustainability” and was held in Orange County Dec. 15-18.

The students met with Ghez for about an hour, asking questions and learning interesting details about her work and career (and that she shared the students’ enjoyment of the film Interstellar).