Nate McCay selected as Volunteer of the Month by Del Mar Community Connections

Nate McCay

(Courtesy)

Nate McCay, a former president of Del Mar Community Connections, has been named as Volunteer of the Month for December by the nonprofit organization. McCay’s work as a volunteer driver, Gala Committee member, and host of DMCC Happy Hour has earned him the title. McCay is the “roll up your sleeves” type of volunteer. He is always willing to take on the difficult tasks, assist with the heavy lifting for events, and jump in to help out at the last minute when a volunteer is needed in a pinch

Originally from Ames, Iowa, McCay earned a mathematics education degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a J.D from Drake University. Upon receiving his degree, he worked for a small well-established law firm in a rural county in Iowa. It was a community environment where people were willing to help anyone they saw in need. McCay continues close relationships with this family which includes his wife and daughter, as well as his two sisters and brother. After short stints in Fallbrook and Carmel Valley, McCay moved to Del Mar in 1997 where he currently lives with his wife Jackie and their dog Atticus.

McCay is always willing to step in at the last minute when a unique or difficult volunteer task arises. McCay says, “getting acquainted with people is both enlightening and pleasant.” He finds great satisfaction in doing things that others will appreciate.

DMCC volunteer drivers take senior and disabled passengers to medical and essential appointments and report loving the flexible schedule and the quality time they spend with the senior passengers. McCay says, “DMCC gives me a chance to volunteer in an easy and satisfying way. Everyone around here is pulling in the same direction.” Those interested in learning more about McCay or volunteering for DMCC should visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.