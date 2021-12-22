San Diego Jewish Academy students showcase rapid prototypes at campus ‘Toy Expo’

In the spirit of connecting authentic audiences to its class work, San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA) created an opportunity for students in its Ideas to Products (I2P) to present the rapid prototypes they’ve been working on for the last few weeks.

“The projects presented at our ‘Toy Expo’ were innovative, creative and truly inspirational,” said Kwaku Aning, director, Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Thinking (CIET), San Diego Jewish Academy. “This expo was the culmination of a unit that included basic programming and physical computing, finishing with the quick creation of a toy based on interviews the students did with SDJA 3rd graders in early November. This is their first opportunity to present their early-generation prototypes to the 3rd graders and the community at-large.”

The projects were a collaboration with Aning, Hayley Kriter’s 3rd grade STEM class, Jacinta Capelli’s 3C class, and Marc Muroff’s I2P class, and were supported by the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Thinking.

“Pandemic permitting, we are looking forward to creating more opportunities to share the inspiring and innovative work these students are doing in the class,” said Aning.

