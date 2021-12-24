Local realtor Sharon Anderson and colleagues donate 550 bags of food to help military families in need

Three years ago Sharon Anderson set out in her neighborhood to gather a few donations. The first year she collected one small wagon of food. That small wagon has turned into a full blown operation.

Anderson, a local realtor, enlisted the help of her colleagues at Keller Williams Realty Carmel Valley/Del Mar to join her in the food collection. The donations made are going to STEP (Support The Enlisted Project), an organization which donates items to local military families who have been living on the edge.

Sharon Anderson pictured with 550 bags collected.

(Sharon Anderson)

STEP works with enlisted families to reduce current debt and get on sound financial footing.

With the help of her colleagues at Keller Williams Realty Carmel Valley/Del Mar, this year Anderson was able to donate 550 bags of food totaling more than 9,200 pounds.

In the last four weeks thousands of food donation bags were distributed in the community. The response was overwhelming. As the realtors began bringing the food back to their office the food just kept coming. “Every time I came into work there were more bags of groceries. We filled an entire room and had to start filling another,” Anderson explained.

People have been especially generous this year. Some neighbors donated two, three and four bags of food.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Anderson and her colleagues loaded up a box truck filled with food items ranging from canned veggies, cereal, mac-n-cheese, stuffing and much more. Because of the amazing response from the community they were able to donate over 9,200 pounds of food. The food will be distributed to over 300 military families through STEP.

Anderson thanks the community members who supported this great cause to help those in the community who sacrifice so much.