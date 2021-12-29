Canyon Crest Academy student hopes to help close the digital divide

Canyon Crest Academy senior Wyatt Beal recently led a successful donation drive at school for Computers 2 Kids, a local nonprofit that refurbishes and recycles electronics so computers can be available for those in need.

C2K’s mission is that all children and their families are computer literate and have equal access to technology and the crucial educational, occupational, and financial resources that technology can provide to improve their educational options and their futures.

Last week Wyatt dropped off a collection of monitors, a Samsung tablet, a Chromebook, printer/copier home units and a mix of mice, cables, landlines and miscellaneous electronics such as modems. Computers 2 Kids accepts both working and non-working electronics, so all donations are valuable.

The San Dieguito Union High School District provides Chromebooks to every student but many students in the San Diego area are still without access, he said. According to C2K, 45% of low-income kids have to use a cell phone to complete their homework.

“I’m passionate about closing the technology gap because technology inequality contributes to the growing achievement gap between socioeconomic groups,” said Wyatt, a member of the school’s social justice class and club.

While the donation drive at CCA is done, he is actively requesting that the community make directions to Computers 2 Kids, especially during the holidays when many might receive new tech gifts and incur electronic waste that they will need to dispose of properly.

“When we close the technology gap, we open the door to academic and career opportunities,” Wyatt said.

Items accepted by Computers 2 Kids include any non-working or working electronics such as computer monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines, keyboards, televisions, radios, speakers, land phones, cell phones, DVRs, even miscellaneous cords. Donations can be dropped off at Computers 2 Kids, 8324 Miramar Mall, San Diego, 92121 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Holiday hours Dec. 27 - 31 are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be closed New Year’s Day. To learn more visit c2sdk.org

