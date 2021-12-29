Share
Girl Scout Troop #3932 members prepare ‘comfort packages’ for Community Resource Center

(L-r) Girl Scouts Charlotte, Caroline, Paige, Quincy and Sara with the “comfort packages” they assembled.
(Gaylin Allbaugh)
Girl Scout Troop #3932 assembled 48 “comfort packages” at their holiday meeting to be donated to the Community Resource Center in Encinitas for those in need.
The girls are all 5th grade students at the San Diego Jewish Academy and Solana Pacific Elementary School and have been in the same Girl Scout Troop since kindergarten.

