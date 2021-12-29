Junior Girl Scout Troop 3925 members lay wreaths at Miramar National Cemetery for veterans

Junior Girl Scout Troop 3925 visited Miramar National Cemetery for veterans to lay wreaths on Dec. 18. They respectfully visited the graves of various service men and women and spoke their names as they shared a wreath to celebrate the season and earn their “Junior Girl Scout” badge.

The girls are in school at Sage Canyon Elementary and have been involved in various community services over the last few years such as visiting and delivering gifts to the elderly, packaging food for charity, honoring the local fire department and cleaning the beach of litter.

The troop was joined at the wreath-laying event by Wayne Buck a Vietnam veteran, whose granddaughter is in Troop 3925. They are a socially-conscious 4th grade crew, with big hearts and bright ideas. They take these sorts of events and badge efforts to heart and show generosity and respect in their tasks to earn the badges.