Volunteers help make the holidays brighter for families affected by childhood cancer

Super Joey Foundation San Diego (SJFSD) volunteers from Francis Parker School, Canyon Crest Academy, Westview High School, and Cathedral Catholic High School prepared, wrapped and delivered presents, including toys, books, and snacks to the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego, during this holiday season. They also sent Christmas cards with their best holiday wishes to the affected families and kids.

In addition, the volunteers prepared holiday meals (“Meal for Love”), and served the residents of the Ronald McDonald House at no cost to the residents. “We can make a difference!” and “Let them just be kids this holiday!” was stated by the young volunteers.

The volunteers spent their spare time making all these philanthropic efforts happen and their actions were highly praised by the executive vice president of Ronald McDonald House in San Diego. SJFSD is a non-profit foundation to support the families that are affected by childhood cancer. The foundation successfully held an “Art for Love” fundraiser in September to spread cancer awareness and educate others. — Reported by Noelle Yuen, Francis Parker School student, head of communication and media for SJFSD