Rotarians end year helping local and international families

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians joined other Rotary District 5340 members to build six homes for poor families in a rural area of Mexico between Tecate and Tijuana. Twenty-seven clubs participated and contributed about $52,000 to fund the project and help with furnishings in collaboration with Project Mercy Baja.

In support of needy families closer to home, DMSB Rotarians granted the wishes of local families identified by Casa de Amistad to help make their Christmas a happy one. Rotarians bought, wrapped, and helped distribute the gifts, to end the year fulfilling their motto, Service Above Self.