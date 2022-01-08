Share
Rotarians end year helping local and international families

Distributing gifts to local families
Distributing gifts to local families: Rotarians Mark and Susan Hennenfent, Phil Campanelli, and Nicole Mione-Green, who is also director of Casa de Amistad

(Courtesy)
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians joined other Rotary District 5340 members to build six homes for poor families in a rural area of Mexico between Tecate and Tijuana. Twenty-seven clubs participated and contributed about $52,000 to fund the project and help with furnishings in collaboration with Project Mercy Baja.

In support of needy families closer to home, DMSB Rotarians granted the wishes of local families identified by Casa de Amistad to help make their Christmas a happy one. Rotarians bought, wrapped, and helped distribute the gifts, to end the year fulfilling their motto, Service Above Self.

House building in Mexico
House building in Mexico
(Courtesy)

