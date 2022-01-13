Solana Beach-based Kingdom Builder Foundation gives $40,000 in grants to local ministries

The Solana Beach-based Kingdom Builder Foundation recently gave $40,000 in grants to seven programs for community members in North County along with other parts of San Diego County. The foundation, which is funded by legacy gifts from members and friends of the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, supports Christ-centered missions.

Grant recipients included:

Alliance for African Assistance to pay for one-month’s rent, food, medication, transportation and other necessities for four Afghan families of five. Alliance is sponsoring 510 Afghan evacuees who are being resettled in San Diego.

Foundation Matthew 633 Inc. to increase efficiency of providing a twice-weekly provision of food and diapers to vulnerable families in North County.

Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church to support the church’s monthly Eat and Greet program, which provides an intergenerational, inclusive, free meal together that reduces feelings of isolation.

Pathways to Citizenship to expand legal software support to help community members from other countries attain citizenship.

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Hospitality to support Monthly Parties on the Patio through June for Spanish and English church members and community members to gather for a meal and fellowship.

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Student Ministries for “COVID camp special” for 50-60 seventh- to 12th-grade students who were unable to attend Forest Home Winter Camp last year.

Solana Beach Presbyterian Church Wellness for a new wellness ministry with several family wellness events focused on pre-teen mental health.

Visit kbfoundation.org.

