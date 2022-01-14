Del Sol Lions Club brightens the holidays for local residents

The Del Sol Lions Club volunteers were actively involved in several holiday activities designed to help local community members. Led by Lion Caroline Matthews, the club collected and donated 97 new blankets for the Community Resource Center’s successful Holiday Basket program.

Two Casa de Amistad staff members (at left) welcome Lions who deliver gifts for the Adopt-a-Family event: Jan Shields, Paula Dumbrell, Fran Fenical, Kristin Salgado, Linette Page and Carol Fleming.

(Courtesy)

Members of the club’s youth and family committee, Paula Dumbrell and Fran Fenical, shopped for new shoes for several students in need who attend the La Colonia Clubhouse of the Solana Beach Boys & Girls Club.

Karl Rudnick helps a student practice riding her new bike.

(Courtesy)

Several Lions participated in Casa de Amistad’s Adopt-a-Family program. Given ages and wish lists, Lions bought and wrapped gifts for each member of 10 families, and delivered the gifts to Casa de Amistad’s holiday event.

John Page offers encouragement as a student learns to ride his new bike.

(Courtesy)

Thanks to donations by generous community members, as well as members of the Del Sol Lions Club, 25 new bicycles were presented to students in the Casa de Amistad tutoring program. In addition to assembling the new bikes to fit each student, Lions Karl Rudnick and John Page also gave each student a bike lock, a safety instruction booklet, a tire pump, and a helmet. A course was set up so students could practice riding their new bikes safely.