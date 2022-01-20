New Jewish Community Foundation homeless initiative funds 12 local nonprofits

The Jewish Community Foundation San Diego (JCF) has facilitated grants on behalf of a collective of donors to 12 local nonprofits as part of its new and innovative “giv4 homelessness in san diego” initiative.

This initiative, designed to engage all of San Diego in supporting solutions to homelessness, collects donations and distributes 100% of the funds received to the nonprofits. Since its launch in August 2021, giv4 has raised over $235,000, with donations ranging from $15 to $25,000.

JCF collaborated with Funders Together to End Homelessness, Lucky Duck Foundation, and individuals with lived experience of homelessness to curate a fund of impactful local nonprofits. The nonprofits are all vetted, recipients of funding from major homelessness funders, and tackle different aspects of homelessness.

“Many people see how much of a problem local homelessness is, but they don’t know where to begin. We wanted to create a way for everyone to be involved,” said Ollie Benn, director of Philanthropy and Social Impact for JCF.

The 12 nonprofits are:

• City Heights CDC (HousingHelpSD.org)

• Doors of Change

• Home Start Inc.

• Interfaith Community Services

• San Diego Housing Federation (HEAL Network)

• The San Diego LGBT Community Center

• Serving Seniors

• Urban Street Angels

• Voices of Our City Choir

• YIGBY — Yes In God’s Back Yard

• Youth Assistance Coalition

• YWCA of San Diego County

The giv4 initiative is a simple way to make impactful donations, and giv4 donors receive monthly videos profiling the nonprofits they are supporting, plus access to exclusive site visits and events to connect with the organizations. These educational opportunities encourage donors to get involved with the organizations beyond their donations. For example, in October, giv4 donors visited Urban Street Angels and learned about the unique needs of youth experiencing homelessness.

To learn more about giv4, visit giv4.org