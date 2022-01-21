Longtime commercial real estate investment executive Brig Black launches Elevation Land Company

Brig Black, who founded and successfully led Lincoln Property Company’s San Diego regional office for more than nine years, has launched the commercial property investment firm Elevation Land Company, which is located in Carmel Valley, according to a news release.

Brig Black

(Courtesy of Elevation Land Company



)

Elevation Land Company is an entrepreneurial venture that seeks to acquire value-add investment properties in California and high-growth markets in the Southwest and Mountain West regions. The company looks to use its expertise in enhancing those assets through entitlement, development, capital improvements, capital stack restructuring and superior leasing and management.

Upon its formation, Elevation Land announced a strategic joint venture with long-time relationship partner Artemis Real Estate Partners. In the joint venture, Elevation Land Company will co-invest alongside Artemis, targeting value-add acquisitions of industrial, life science and R&D buildings, as well as land aggregation for future development. The joint venture will target deals ranging in size from $30 million to $150 million in total cost.

“I’ve always desired to start and build my own investment vehicle, and I believe the strong relationships I have built over my career will support Elevation Land Company’s success,” said Black in the news release. “I look forward to working with my team, Artemis Real Estate Partners, my many friends in brokerage and with our firm’s future co-investors.”

Black has more than 24 years of experience in the real estate industry and successfully invested, developed, leased and managed $2 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, the news release stated. His previous experience also includes 12 years as a partner at The Shidler Group.

More information regarding Elevation Land Company and its commercial real estate investment and development services, as well as information regarding co-investment opportunities, is available at www.elevation-land.com.