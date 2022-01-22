Photo of the Week

Del Mar is a favorite get-away spot for Kimberly Yulich and Allan Crosthwaite. “Del Mar is our go-to Staycation destination! We live in Moreno Valley and have enjoyed coming to Del Mar for years, especially the last few during the pandemic. Our golden retriever Kody loves the beach,” said Yulich in an email.

The couple and their furry family member recently visited Del Mar again and took the special photo above of Kody at sunset. “He’s the best dog, and best companion ever!” said Yulich in her email. “He’s turning 12 this year, and I couldn’t feel more lucky to have shared these last 12 years with him!”