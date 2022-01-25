Cevasco’s to celebrate official grand opening in Del Mar

One of Del Mar’s newest restaurants, Cevasco’s, which is now open, will celebrate its official grand opening Feb. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

Owner Christophe Cevasco, a third-generation chef with family ties in Barcelona and Milan, previously opened Beeside Balcony in Del Mar.

“I love the community,” said Cevasco, who was born and raised in the south of France before arriving in Pasadena when he was about 17 years old. “Great people. They’re very supportive, very nice people.”

That relationship with the community began in 2020, when Beeside had to close about two months after opening because of the public health restrictions that were put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant joined a program to feed frontline healthcare workers.

“It came back tenfold and we were really able to grab some momentum with our locals,” Cevasco said.

More recently, the space right underneath Beeside became available.

“I saw an opportunity to take that restaurant and make it into a modern Italian cuisine, which I thought was missing in Del Mar, in the village,” Cevasco said.

His career in the restaurant industry began alongside his father, who came to America in the 1980s.

After holding several different jobs in the restaurant industry, both in Southern California and about 12 years in Las Vegas, his resume includes Eddie V’s in La Jolla and Private Label Consulting, which he launched and served as managing consultant.

Then, Cevasco said, he wanted to pursue his own culinary ventures.

Cevasco’s has a lunch menu that includes fresh salads, gourmet paninis, pizzas, and a few select main dishes such as Bolognese, Alaskan Halibut Picatta and a Veggie Pasta Primavera, according to a news release.

“It’s a modern Italian cuisine with a seafood focus, with a little bit of a California fusion,” Cevasco said. “A lot of vegan and vegetarian options as well.”

The restaurant’s dinner menu has even more seafood and steak options. The dessert menu includes tiramisu, cannolis and profiteroles, as well as dessert cocktails, wine and coffee.

The cocktail menu includes an Apricot Old Fashioned, Limoncello Drop, Naples Negroni and Espresso Martini, in addition to wine and beer options.

“It’s not fine dining, but it’s an elevated experience with the freshest fish we can get and elevated service,” Cevasco said.

Cevasco’s is located at 1201 Camino Del Mar, Suite 1, in Del Mar. Hours are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit cevascos.com.