Mendocino Farms reveals new look, branding

This month Mendocino Farms in Del Mar Highlands Town Center debuts a shortened name, refreshed logo and in-store look, hoping to enhance the guest experience.

Removing the “Sandwich Market” from its name, Mendo aims to better highlight its salads, bowls and more while kicking off 2022 with new menu items inspired by the flavors of Thailand like the Sweet Heat Crispy Thai Chicken sandwich and the Thai Mango Salad. The refreshed logo pairs the iconic blue cow with a bold modern font and guests will spot the new look on everything from social media platforms to packaging and team member uniforms.

“Eat Happy” remains the brand’s tagline and new menu items will be offered every six to eight weeks.

“Our drive for culinary exploration coupled with our warm hospitality has won guests’ hearts – and taste buds – over, proving that customers want more than just great, quality food,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms in a news release. “Our new brand identity reflects our future as a leader in the fast-casual space, especially as we introduce ourselves to guests in new markets. We want to continue showcasing how quality ingredients, creative flavor combinations and human connection come together to create more than a restaurant, but a gathering place where people can fuel the all-around best version of themselves.”

Started by husband and wife duo Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen with a single L.A. restaurant in 2005, it has since expanded to 36 eateries all over California and Texas. Mendo plans to add up to 15 new locations this year including one in Encinitas’ Camino Village Plaza in the fall.

Mendocino Farms is located at 12873 El Camino Real in Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

