Spirit of Liberty Foundation welcomes support in effort to help victims of the Boulder, Colorado fire

On Dec. 30, 2021, over 1,000 families lost their homes in the Boulder fire and, sadly, their family Christmas gifts, ornaments and decorations just days after Christmas.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3), has arranged for Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves and even the Grinch to make a very special trip from the North Pole to give these families a “2nd Magical Christmas to Remember.”

Join Flatirons Church, Colorado’s largest church, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation and civic organizations and community leaders in the Boulder area to give these families a “2nd Magical Christmas to Remember” which they deserve.

The event organizers are asking all of America to donate some of their Christmas ornaments to the families. The goal is to receive 100,000 ornaments, and 2,000 Christmas stockings for the families to enjoy a very special “2nd Magical Christmas to Remember” with Santa and the elves on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette is hosting the event and will distribute the ornaments, Christmas stockings, and toys that were provided by the Salvation Army, a partner in this effort to the 1,000 families, and 200 first responder families.

Please help these families by donating Christmas stockings and ornaments to:

Flatirons Community Church, Attn: 2nd Magical Christmas Donations, 400 W South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO 80026.

For more information, visit spiritoflibertyfoundation.org.