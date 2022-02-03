Share
Lifestyle

An’s Hatmakers opens in Del Mar

A trio of gelato flavors from the newly-opened An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar.
A trio of gelato flavors from the newly-opened An’s Hatmakers in Del Mar.
(Kimberly Motos/An’s Hatmakers)
By Jennifer Ianni/Managing Editor, Pacific San Diego
Share

An’s Gelato, the innovative gelato makers behind North Park’s An’s Dry Cleaning, have debuted another gelato shop in Del Mar with a sartorially-inspired name: An’s Hatmakers.

An’s Hatmakers will carry the brand’s signature flavors, like Canvas (olive oil and rosemary) and Leather (brown butter and chocolate chip cookie), but will add new, Del Mar-exclusive flavors like Newsboy (vanilla and white chocolate macadamia praline), Fez (red velvet made with cream cheese, white chocolate and beets) and Panama (cinnamon and cream cheese laced fresh challah).

An’s Hatmakers is located at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Ste. 115 in Del Mar. Visit ansgelato.com for more information.

LifestyleFood

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement