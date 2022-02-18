Don Diego Scholarship Foundation 2022 college scholarships now available

(Courtesy)

Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is offering $72,500 in 2022 college scholarships to 25 outstanding and deserving students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds in previous years.

The deadline to apply is midnight on March 28, 2022. Eligibility details and applications are at www.dondiegoscholarship.org. Scholarships are offered in six categories. Individual awards range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded in each of four categories: Zable Foundation 4-H; FFA; Employee; and Exhibitor/Participant.

A $5,000 Spanjian Family Scholarship will be awarded to the most outstanding $5,000 recipient from one of the above categories for a total $10,000 award.

One $4,500, one $3,000, and five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 4-H or FFA participants in the Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction.

Two $2,500 Vocational Education scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students who wish to pursue an AA/AS degree or certificate at a community college or accredited trade school.

According to Don Diego Chair Juanita Hayes, who is funding a $2,500 FFA scholarship for the second consecutive year, “Several scholarships in various categories are the result of legacy gifts in the form of Endowed Named Scholarships (bit.ly/33m19g1) established by individual board members and friends of Don Diego. Together, all of the scholarships will help fuel the winners of our highly competitive selection process as they achieve success in college, pursue worthwhile careers, and give back to their community, and the world. We are very excited to receive this year’s applications!”

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation was named for Don Diego, aka Tom Hernandez, who served as the Fair’s welcoming goodwill ambassador from 1947-1984. Since its inception in 1986, the Foundation has awarded $1,191,000 in scholarships to 298 students and in agriculture education grants. More information is at www.dondiegoscholarship.org and www.facebook.com/DonDiegoScholarship.