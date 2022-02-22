CCA student nominated for music award

Canyon Crest Academy senior Maya Rosenbaum has been nominated for a San Diego Music Award in the Best Folk or Acoustic Album category.

Online voting is currently underway for the award ceremony, which is in its 31st year. Maya released “house of cards,” an original album of songs she had been writing since her freshman year, on all major streaming platforms last year.

“I entered a while back just kind of as a shot in the dark, and I was super excited to see that I had been nominated,” said Maya, who lives in Carmel Valley and plans to study computer science in college. “Seeing that I was among some artists I have grown up with, like Switchfoot and Jason Mraz, was super incredible to see.”

The San Diego Music Awards has presented awards recognizing artists and their work since 1991, according to the contest’s official website. Nominees are selected by the San Diego Music Academy. Public voting is open until March 15 at 5 p.m.

Maya said in a previous interview that “house of cards,” which includes an introduction and nine songs, is a collection of songs she wrote throughout high school. She recorded all the instrumentals on the album.

After learning to play piano at age 5 and viola at 7, Maya received her first guitar at 10 and started recording songs at 12. She then began learning how to play some basic chords and started playing covers of pop songs. Artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, whose indie rock hits include “Motion Sickness,” have influenced her music.

Maya said she is hoping to release another album in 2022 before leaving for college in the fall. She recently released a single that is part of that album.

“This all started as a hobby, something I never thought I’d bring to the public, so to see it on such a big scale is really incredible,” Maya said.

For more information and to vote, visit dosd.com/p/sandiegomusicawards.