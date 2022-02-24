Del Mar Schools Education Foundation Jogathons bring in over $625,000

The Del Mar Schools Education Foundation hosted its first traditional Jogathon in two years due to the pandemic. The students at all eight elementary schools in the Del Mar Union School District were thrilled to be able to run with their classmates, enjoy popsicles together on a warm day, and raise funds for STEAM+ specialists in science, technology, engineering, art, music, physical education and more.

The Torrey Hills Jogathon. (Courtesy)

Overall, the DMUSD community raised over $625,000 during the Jogathon and have already raised $1.25 million which is 89% of their $1.4 million district-wide goal for the year.

The foundation is grateful to its title sponsor for the third year in a row, The Richard Stone Real Estate Group, and to its community partners, Fleet Feet, Geppettos and Sweetfin.