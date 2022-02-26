Share
Lifestyle

DM-SB Rotarians start the year helping at the San Diego Food Bank

DM-SB Rotarians
DM-SB Rotarians: Front row: Alicia Foster and Jan Parsons; Back row: Adrienne Hinkle, Ernie Grijalva, Kevin Cahill, Susan Hennenfent, Mark Hennenfent, Sandy Levine, Charles Foster, Diana Shimkus, Suzanne Sutton, Bill Sutton, Ken Barrett and Jon Fish
(Courtesy)
Share

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians and friends recently lifted 8,000 pounds of food, filled 655 bags, and provided 6,823 future meals for people in need at the Miramar Warehouse of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

The Food Bank provides food assistance and hope to thousands of people facing food insecurity every week including working-poor families, fixed-income seniors, low-income military families, and children living in poverty. And thanks to the 33,000 volunteers who help each year, the Food Bank saves over $2 million in annual labor costs. This ensures that 94 cents of every dollar donated to the Food Bank goes directly to its hunger-relief programs.

Join Rotary in helping this and other worthwhile organizations, by visiting its website for more information at dmsbrotary.com

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement