DM-SB Rotarians start the year helping at the San Diego Food Bank
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians and friends recently lifted 8,000 pounds of food, filled 655 bags, and provided 6,823 future meals for people in need at the Miramar Warehouse of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
The Food Bank provides food assistance and hope to thousands of people facing food insecurity every week including working-poor families, fixed-income seniors, low-income military families, and children living in poverty. And thanks to the 33,000 volunteers who help each year, the Food Bank saves over $2 million in annual labor costs. This ensures that 94 cents of every dollar donated to the Food Bank goes directly to its hunger-relief programs.
Join Rotary in helping this and other worthwhile organizations, by visiting its website for more information at dmsbrotary.com
