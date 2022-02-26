Local Junior Optimists volunteer at the San Diego Food Bank
Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club volunteered at the San Diego Food Bank on Feb. 11 sorting and bagging apples that will be distributed to those in need around San Diego County. The Junior Optimists routinely volunteer and perform worthwhile community service projects helping those in need. On this volunteer shift they packaged 4,900 pounds of food.
The club’s next Food Bank volunteer session is planned for March.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.