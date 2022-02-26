Share
Local Junior Optimists volunteer at the San Diego Food Bank

Pictured above are volunteers (no order) Hana Otomo, Madison Schultz, Ryan Clairmont, and Selena Xiang.
Members of the Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club volunteered at the San Diego Food Bank on Feb. 11 sorting and bagging apples that will be distributed to those in need around San Diego County. The Junior Optimists routinely volunteer and perform worthwhile community service projects helping those in need. On this volunteer shift they packaged 4,900 pounds of food.
The club’s next Food Bank volunteer session is planned for March.

