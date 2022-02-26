Super Joey Foundation San Diego volunteers help children and their families at Ronald McDonald House

To honor World Cancer Day 2022 (Feb. 4) and the Lunar New Year 2022 (Feb. 1), Super Joey Foundation San Diego (SJFSD) volunteers from multiple schools came together to help children with cancer and their families at the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego on Feb. 5. The young volunteers worked together and donated COVID-19 supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and other protection equipment with a Lunar New Year theme.

SJFSD team donated COVID protection supplies.

(Simei Du)

Toby Li, the president of Canyon Crest Academy Super Joey Foundation, donated more than 130 jackets. Ryan and Harry Qiu from Pacific Academy donated more than 300 N95 masks. Ethan Gu from Torrey Pine High School, Nina Wang from Cathedral Catholic High School and other volunteers from Francis Parker School and Westview High School also spent their own savings and donated essential protection supplies.

SJFSD volunteers took actions and participated in the “Close the Care Gap” World Cancer Day 2022 campaign. They also brought the happiness and the celebration of the Lunar New Year into the families.

SJFSD is a nonprofit foundation that helps kids with cancer, raises awareness, advocates for actions, and strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the children with cancer and their families.

— Reported by Toby Li (president of CCA SJF) and Noelle Yuen (head of media and communication of SJFSD and Francis Parker SJF)

